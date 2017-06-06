Trump renews attack on London Mayor

LONDON: US President Donald Trump again attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a tweet yesterday.

He accused Mr Khan of making a "pathetic excuse" over one of his comments in the wake of the terror attack that left seven dead in London on Saturday.

Mr Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by it.

"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!" Mr Trump said in a tweet. MSM refers to mainstream media.

Mr Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an earlier tweet attacking Mr Khan.

He had said: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse."

In response, a spokesman for Mr Khan said the mayor was "busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack".