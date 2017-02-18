Trump to replace migrant ban with new order

Mr Donald Trump covered a wide range of topics in his first solo press conference on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he will issue a new executive order to replace his controversial directive suspending travel to the US by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries.

At his solo White House news conference on Thursday, he said the new order would seek to address concerns raised by federal appeals court judges, who temporarily blocked his original travel ban.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," Mr Trump said, adding: "We had a bad court."

He gave no details about the replacement order.

BETTER CHANCE

Legal experts said a new directive would have a better chance of withstanding courtroom scrutiny if it covered some non-Muslim countries and exempted non-citizen immigrants living in the US legally.

The original order issued on Jan 27 triggered chaos at some US and overseas airports, led to international protests, complaints from US businesses and drew more than a dozen legal challenges.

Mr Trump's decision to issue a new directive plunges court proceedings over his earlier order into uncertainty.