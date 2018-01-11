Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in White House race

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential race.

Meanwhile, one of Winfrey's closest friends said the media mogul and actress is "intrigued" by the possibility of running but is not considering it now.

Speculation about a 2020 White House bid by Winfrey blew up on social media and news outlets after her rousing "new day" speech at the Golden Globes awards show on Sunday night, which touched on female and black empowerment, her roots in poverty and support of those who speak up about sexual abuse and harassment.

But some media commentators also injected scepticism into the surge of excitement, saying the Democratic Party and the country might well reject the notion of another celebrity political novice following Mr Trump's 2016 election. "NOPRAH! Do we really need another celebrity president?" read the front page of Tuesday's New York Post.

Winfrey, long associated with Democratic politics and fund-raising, has not commented publicly on the speculation. The 63-year-old has been a cultural force in the country for decades.

Mr Trump, 71, speaking to reporters during a White House meeting with lawmakers, said in response to a question: "Yeah, I will beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well... I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run."

Winfrey confidante Gayle King said earlier on Tuesday there is no change in Winfrey's past position - she is not interested in running for president.

"I do think she is intrigued by the idea," King said on the CBS This Morning programme.

"I don't think at this point she is actually considering it."