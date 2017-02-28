Trump scoffs at 'rigged' Democratic chairman vote

WASHINGTON: Mr Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the election of a former member of Mr Barack Obama's Cabinet to the post of Democratic chairman.

"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged'," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter, one day after a gathering of Democratic party faithful elected Mr Thomas Perez - Mr Obama's former labour secretary - to head the Democratic National Committee. Mr Trump suggested party insiders fixed the vote for Mr Perez, bending to the wishes of Mrs Hillary Clinton.

"Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.