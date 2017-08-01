Trump: Senators must deliver on healthcare bill

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump yesterday raised questions about actions over healthcare that could affect the nation's insurance companies, one day after urging Republican senators to continue working to undo his predecessor's healthcare law.

"If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Mr Trump tweeted.

On Sunday, he and members of his administration goaded Republican senators to stick with trying to pass a healthcare bill, after the lawmakers failed spectacularly last week to muster the votes to end Obamacare.

IMPATIENCE

For the second day running, the Republican president tweeted his impatience with Congress' inability to deliver on his party's seven-year promise to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare bill commonly known as Obamacare. Members of his administration took to the airwaves to try to compel lawmakers to take action.

But it is unclear whether the White House admonishments would have any impact on Capitol Hill, where Republicans who control both houses signalled last week that it was time to move on to other issues.

Republicans' zeal to repeal and replace Obamacare was met with both intra-party divisions and also the increasing approval of a law that raised the number of insured Americans by 20 million.