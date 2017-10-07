Trump set to decertify Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, a senior administration official said, in a step that could cause the 2015 accord to unravel.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Trump is also expected to roll out a broader US strategy on Iran that would be more confrontational.

Under the accord, Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear programme in return for lifting most international sanctions that had crippled its economy.

Mr Trump, who insists the Iranian regime supports terrorism, has called the pact "the worst deal ever negotiated".

He has been weighing whether it serves US security interests before an Oct 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying with terms.

He said on Thursday: "We must not allow Iran ...to obtain nuclear weapons."

Supporters say the deal's collapse could trigger a regional arms race and worsen Middle East tensions.