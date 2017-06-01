Trump set to pull out of Paris climate accord

WASHINGTON Donald Trump has decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, US media reported yesterday, as the president kept the world guessing - saying an announcement will come in the "next few days."

An American pullout would deal a devastating blow to global efforts to combat climate change less than 18 months after the historic 196-nation pact was signed in Paris, fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Mr Barack Obama's leadership.

Mr Trump said early yesterday an announcement was imminent on whether the United States will remain part of the landmark deal on cutting carbon emissions.

"I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. Make America Great Again!" the president tweeted, as several US media reported he had made up his mind to quit the accord.

The Axios website was first to report Trump's decision was made, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, while other media including CNN, CBS, ABC and Politico reported the White House was expected to announce a withdrawal once details of the process have been worked out.

The US is the world's second biggest carbon emitter, after China. Under Mr Obama, Washington had pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2025.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, who met with Trump on Tuesday, has overtly advocated quitting a deal he judges "bad" for America.

Other top Trump advisers, including daughter Ivanka and Gary Cohn, the head of the president's National Economic Council, are said to favour staying in the treaty.

Large groups including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont, Google, Intel and Microsoft, have urged Mr Trump to remain part of the deal. - AFP