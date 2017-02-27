Trump to skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump announced that he would not attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.

The reporters' group said it would go ahead with its April 29 dinner despite Mr Trump's absence.

The Washington event typically draws movie stars, politicians and business leaders to hear a humorous speech by the sitting president.

The dinner "has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy Republic", said Mr Jeff Mason, a Reuters White House correspondent who heads the association this year.