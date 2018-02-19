Trump slams FBI over school shooting

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for failing to heed signs that could have prevented the Florida school shooting, saying it was too preoccupied with probing his campaign team over Russian election meddling.

Allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race and collusion with the Trump campaign are being investigated by several congressional committees and by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable," he wrote on Twitter. "They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!"

Troubled teen Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an assault rifle at his former school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

It was the 18th US school shooting of the year and sparked renewed calls for gun control.

The FBI admitted it received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said Cruz could be planning a mass shooting, but its agents failed to follow up.

Mr Mueller's investigation has so far swept up four members of the Trump's campaign, with two of them agreeing to work for the probe under a plea deal.