Trump: S'pore possible site for US-N Korea summit

Mr Donald Trump said the Peace House (above), which hosted the Korean summit recently, is an "excellent venue" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea would be an excellent venue for his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that Singapore was also a possible site.

Mr Trump's comments at a news conference with visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari suggested the Peace House on the DMZ, where Mr Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae In last week, was the likely setting for the first meeting between sitting leaders of the US and North Korea, reported Reuters.

But a senior US official said Singapore was still high on the list of potential sites for the summit, whose date still remains to be established.

Mr Trump wants to hold it by late this month or early next month. "We're looking at various countries, including Singapore. And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ Peace House/Freedom House," Mr Trump said.

He said the Peace House carried symbolic value that having the summit in a third country would not have. The president tried to visit the DMZ last November during a trip to Seoul, but dense fog forced his helicopter to turn back.

Some US officials have argued privately that having the summit in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas would present the unwelcome appearance of Mr Trump traveling to Mr Kim instead of the two of them meeting at a neutral site.

But officials have also debated how far Mr Kim would be able to travel.

"I think that some people maybe don't like the look of that," Mr Trump said of the idea of a DMZ summit. "And some people like it very much."

He said he had raised the idea with Mr Moon, days after dramatic images of Mr Moon meeting Mr Kim at the Peace House dominated the news.

"There's something that I like about it because you're there," he said. "You're actually there, where if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site."

Indonesia yesterday also offered to host the summit, reported Xinhua News Agency.

President Joko Widodo said: "If there is a plan of meeting between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, we offer to be the host. We are ready for the hosting of the meeting."

He also invited the two Koreas to participate in the Asian Games, which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August to September this year, Antara news agency reported.

Buoying prospects for the Trump-Kim summit was a North Korean announcement on Sunday that it would close its main nuclear test site next month.

DOUBTS

But many US officials are doubtful that Mr Kim will actually agree to give up nuclear weapons after working so long to develop them.

Mr Trump said the North Korean decision to close the test site, along with its suspensions of nuclear and ballistic missile tests, were hopeful signs.

But he said North Korea had "to get rid of the nuclear weapons" for peace efforts to be a success.