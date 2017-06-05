Trump: Stop being politically correct to ensure security

A man asking a police officer to lay flowers at the site of the attack.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump yesterday urged the world to stop being "politically correct" in order to ensure security, after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed revellers in London, killing seven.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," Mr Trump wrote yesterday morning. "If we don't get smart, it will only get worse."

He continued: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed'!"

London Mayor Sadiq Khan - elected last year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital - had earlier said that Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Earlier, Mr Trump offered US help to Britain and promoted his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - we are with you, God bless!"

Mr Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington's "full support" in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

In another tweet on Saturday, Mr Trump said: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough.

"We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement late on Saturday, saying: "At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the US."

The US State Department also said it was monitoring the situation and advised Americans in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.