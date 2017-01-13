Trump talk from the press conference

"We're going to create jobs. I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created. And I mean that."

- On job creation

"As far as BuzzFeed, which is a failing pile of garbage, writing it, I think they're going to suffer the consequences."

- On website BuzzFeed, which published the unverified 35-page report in full

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia... I don't know that I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there's a good chance I won't."

- On the report that said Russia preferred him over Hillary Clinton

"I'm also very much of a germophobe, believe me."

- Referring to a detail in the dossier about alleged sex videos with prostitutes

"I'm not releasing the tax returns because, as you know, they're under audit… The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters. They're the only ones."

- On his tax returns

"It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It did not happen. And it was gotten by opponents of ours, as you know because you reported it and so did many of the other people. It was a group of opponents they got together - sick people - and they put that crap together."

- On the content of the Russian dossier, which included the now-infamous "golden shower" allegations