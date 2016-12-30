Trump talks computers, avoids Putin questions

PALM BEACH : US President-elect Donald Trump lamented complications from "the age of computer" as he responded to questions about Russia's alleged hacking of the US election.

Asked about possible sanctions against Moscow that President Barack Obama was expected to announce yesterday, Mr Trump said: "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

He then waxed lyrical about the impact of computing technology.

"I think computers have complicated lives very greatly.

"The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on.

"We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I am not sure we have the kind the security we need," Mr Trump told reporters at his holiday home Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Wednesday.

He refused to be drawn on proposals to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally for trying to influence the election.

SHOCKED

Mr Trump shocked the US establishment by challenging intelligence assessments that Mr Putin sought to not only influence the Nov 8 election, but tilt it against Mr Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.

He also shocked Republicans by suggesting that Washington should build better ties with its Cold War rival.

Last week, Mr Trump released what he said was a "very nice" letter from Mr Putin.

The letter, according to a translation released by Mr Trump's office, said "relations between Russia and the US remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world".

And "it called for real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas".