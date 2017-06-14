Trump thinking about firing special counsel Mueller

WASHINGTON: Mr Donald Trump is considering firing the former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating if Russia colluded in last year's bitter election campaign, said a friend of the United States president.

Newsmax Media chief executive Christopher Ruddy's comments came just days after explosive comments by ousted FBI director James Comey, suggesting that Mr Trump sought to interfere with the investigation.

"I think he is considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he is weighing that option," Mr Ruddy told PBS NewsHour when asked if Mr Trump would let Mr Mueller continue in his role in the Russia probe.

"I personally think it would be a very significant mistake."

A White House official stressed that Mr Ruddy "speaks for himself", not the Trump administration.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Mr Adam Schiff, warned on Twitter: "If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time."