Trump threatens govt shutdown in Sept if no funding for wall

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to shut down the federal government in September if Congress did not provide more funding to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

"That wall has started, we have 1.6 billion (dollars),"Mr Trump said at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan.

"We come up again on September 28th and if we don't get border security we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security."

Mr Trump made a similar threat in March to push for changes in immigration law that he says would prevent criminals from entering the country. The government briefly shut down in January over immigration.

A US$1.3 trillion (S$1.7 trillion) spending bill, which Mr Trump signed last month, will keep the government funded through the end of September.