Trump in Twitter mix-up

NEW YORK: Donald Trump's daughter may be his favourite child, but the US President-elect apparently doesn't know Ivanka's Twitter handle, mistaking her for a British woman from the seaside town of Brighton.

On Monday night, Mr Trump retweeted praise for his daughter from a Twitter user during a CNN profile of the incoming first daughter and wife of White House adviser-in-waiting Jared Kushner.

But instead of using the 35-year-old businesswoman's @IvankaTrump handle, Mr Trump wrote @Ivanka - the account of Ivanka Majic - whose own account subsequently lit up with thousands of messages.

The New York billionaire, a prolific user of Twitter with more than 20 million followers, saw his post retweeted more than 6,600 times and liked more than 35,000 times.

Ms Majic, who once worked for Britain's opposition Labour Party, decided to use her newfound prominence to hit back.

"You're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange," she replied to the president-elect in a message retweeted over 3,360 times.