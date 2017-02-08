Trump vows to defeat  terrorists, keep them out of US

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that America and its allies would defeat the "forces of death" and keep radical jihadists from gaining a foothold on US soil, but did not offer details about his strategy to defeat the Islamic State group.

In his first visit to US Central Command - responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia - Mr Trump also did not say whether he would scrap parts of the anti-Islamic State mission in Iraq and Syria undertaken by his predecessor Barack Obama.

"Today, we deliver a message in one very unified voice to these forces of death and destruction - America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them," he told about 300 military personnel.

"We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism. And we will not allow it to take root in our country," Mr Trump added. "Freedom, security and justice will prevail."

He accused Islamic State fighters of leading a "campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world," and promised an unspecified "historic financial investment" in the US military.

"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe," added the president.

He claimed that the "very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" on certain attacks, without offering any corroborating evidence to back up his allegation.