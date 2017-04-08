Trump, Xi meet for first time

US President Donald Trump (in red tie) and First Lady Melania Trump (left) welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping (in blue tie) and his wife, Madam Peng Liyuan (right), to Mr Trump's Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump predicted a "great" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the pair met for the first time at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago on Thursday (US time), when cordiality replaced tough anti-China rhetoric.

Mr Trump, in his signature red tie, warmly welcomed Mr Xi, who was decked out in a contrasting blue, to what the US leader likes to call the "Winter White House" for a superpower summit in the sun.

Inside the resort, Mr Trump waxed lyrical that it was a "great honour" to host Mr Xi.

"But I can see that, I think long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship, and I look very much forward to it," Mr Trump said.

It was the first time the two leaders met, after a US election that featured barbs at China's "rape" of the US economy.

The open agenda and personal setting for the 24-hour summit were designed to allow the leaders to freewheel and build a rapport, in what is the world's most important relationship.

The presidents were joined by US First Lady and former model Melania Trump and Mr Xi's wife, Madam Peng Liyuan - a celebrated folk singer Mr Trump hailed as a "great, great celebrity".

Mr Xi has plans to reciprocate the US' hospitality, according to Beijing's official news agency.