Trump's 100 days in office - in 5 tweets
WASHINGTON: Since entering office, President Donald Trump has used Twitter to issue declarations on everything from America's geopolitical rivals to his personal feuds with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
As Mr Trump prepares to mark 100 days in office this weekend, here is a look back at some tweets that have characterised the opening phase of his presidency:
- "We must keep 'evil' out of our country!" - Mr Trump justifying his ban on travellers from a group of mainly Muslim countries, on Feb 3.
- "Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" - Mr Trump in an apparent change of heart towards Beijing on April 16.
- "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" - Accusing his predecessor Barack Obama on March 4 of wiretapping his Manhattan skyscraper during the elections.
- "Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it" - Defending his performance on Feb 18 after four weeks in office.
- "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show" - Reacting on March 4 to the departure of the "Terminator" star, an outspoken critic of the president. - AFP