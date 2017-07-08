Trump's business partner under probe for 'threats'

JAKARTA: United States President Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner has been questioned by police over alleged threats against a public prosecutor.

Mr Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a media and property mogul who is building two Trump Organization hotel projects, was summoned as a suspect yesterday after an investigation was issued against himlast month, a police spokesman said.

Police had charged the 51-year-old business tycoon and politician with violating the electronic information and transaction law.

"Today is actually the second time we have summoned Hary Tanoesoedibjo. We have summoned him before, but at that time, his lawyer said he couldn't show up," national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said.

The billionaire was reported to police by a lawyer named Mr Yulianto, who claimed Mr Tanoesoedibyo had threatened him via text messages in January last year. But the latter's lawyer denied that the text messages were threats.