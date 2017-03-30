Trump's call to 'build that wall' hits a wall

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's call for US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion)this year to help build a wall along the border with Mexico could be in jeopardy as fellow Republicans in Congress weigh delaying a decision on the request.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt, a member of his party's leadership, said on Tuesday that money for the wall likely will not be coupled with a spending Bill that must pass by April 28 to avoid shutting down federal agencies whose funding expires then.

Mr Blunt said the must-do funding "comes together better" without Mr Trump's additional request for the border wall and military programmes and could be considered "at a later time".

Democrats are threatening to block the Bill that funds federal agencies from April 29 to Sept 30, the end of the current fiscal year, if money for the wall is included.