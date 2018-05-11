Trump’s CIA pick grilled over role in harsh interrogation system

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump's pick for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director was grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday over her role in the agency's past harsh interrogation system, pledging she would never restart the programme or follow any morally objectionable order from Mr Trump.

The US Senate confirmation hearing for CIA acting director Gina Haspel was dominated by questions about her part in the spy agency's use of methods such as waterboarding, which is considered torture, more than a decade ago.

She also was pressed about the destruction of videotapes documenting the tactics.

"I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation programme," Ms Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"My moral compass is strong. I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if was technically legal," she said when asked what she would do if Mr Trump asked her to carry out an order she found "morally objectionable".