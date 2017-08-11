Trump's 'fire and fury' caught aides by surprise

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's vow to respond with "fire and fury" if North Korea persisted in threatening the United States caught his foreign policy and military aides by surprise, two administration officials with direct knowledge of how the issue unfolded said.

"President Trump's comment was unplanned and spontaneous," said a senior administration official who deals with the North Korea issue and who requested anonymity.

The comment was "all Trump", said another administration official who, like the first, requested anonymity.