Trump’s homeland security adviser resigns

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Mr Tom Bossert, has resigned, the president's spokesman said yesterday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added: "The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.

"Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defences, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters."

A Bloomberg News reporter, citing a source, said Mr Bossert resigned at the request of Mr Trump's new national security adviser John Bolton.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNBC that the move "seems like a natural turnover with a new (national security Council) director".

The official also said they were not aware of any points of difference between Mr Bolton and Mr Bossert.