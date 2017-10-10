Trump's immigration agenda angers Democrats

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump sent Congress his immigration legislation priorities yesterday, including building a controversial border wall, speeding up deportations and dramatically increasing the number of officials involved in enforcement.

The list, which also includes preventing immigrants from sponsoring their extended families to move to the US, drew immediate fire from Democratic leaders in Congress, who said it goes "far beyond what is reasonable".

The administration tied its priorities to Democrats' desire to provide legal protection to some 690,000 immigrants known as "Dreamers", who came to the country illegally as children and were covered by an amnesty by former president Barack Obama that Mr Trump scrapped last month.

"These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients," Mr Trump wrote in a letter to Congress accompanying the list, using the official name for the amnesty order.

The White House list is topped by "border security", which includes building a massive wall on the southern US border that Mr Trump promised would be paid for by Mexico, which has said it will not do so.

MORE OFFICIALS

Mr Trump also wants to ramp up the number of officials involved in enforcement, hiring an additional 10,000 enforcement officers, 1,000 attorneys, 370 immigration judges and 300 federal prosecutors.

And he hopes to prevent immigrants from sponsoring extended family members to move to the US, limiting green cards to spouses and children.

He also wants to close "loopholes" that prevent the deportation of children who enter illegally.

The list includes financially targeting "sanctuary cities" that have resisted the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants.

"The administration proposes blocking sanctuary cities from receiving certain grants or cooperative agreements administered or awarded by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security," it said.

Other proposals include cracking down on people who overstay visas, restricting asylum and expanding criteria that would make someone inadmissible to the US.

The list was criticised by Mr Chuck Schumer and Ms Nancy Pelosi, the respective Democratic leaders in the Senate and House.

"This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise," they said in a joint statement.

"The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations.