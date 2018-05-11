Trump’s Iran move reminds some of run-up to Iraq war

Iraqis burning flags during an anti-US protest in front of the former United States embassy in Teheran on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON Fifteen years after invading Iraq over weapons of mass destruction and ties to Al-Qaeda that both proved non-existent, the US is again steering towards a possible confrontation with a Middle East power for suspected work on nuclear weapons and support for terrorism.

US President Donald Trump's Iran policy sounds hauntingly familiar to some current and former US officials who witnessed the build-up to the March 2003 invasion of Iraq, where sectarian and ethnic fractures and some 5,000 US troops still remain.

More than 4,400 US troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died in the conflict, which many analysts have called one of the major US foreign policy debacles of modern times.

"There are disturbing and eerie similarities" in the misuse of intelligence then and now, said Mr Paul Pillar, who was the top US intelligence analyst for the Middle East from 2001 to 2005.

"The basic thing that is going on is a highly tendentious, cherry-picked, 'we know what the conclusion is'" use of intelligence, Mr Pillar said.

Mr Trump on Tuesday withdrew the US from a six-nation agreement with Teheran that limits Iran's nuclear work in return for relief from economic sanctions.

The President charged that the deal, negotiated under his predecessor, Mr Barack Obama, did not address Iran's ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Mr Trump made no mention of assessments by the US intelligence community and the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency, which has nuclear inspectors in Iran, that Teheran is complying with the 2015 deal.

Instead, he cited a cache of Iranian documents made public by Israel on April 30 that he said showed Iran's leaders lied when they denied ever pursuing a nuclear weapon project.

While the documents' authenticity has not been challenged by Western governments and intelligence experts, critics said they added little to previous assessments that concluded that Iran mothballed its effort to develop nuclear weapons in 2003.

Iran called Israel's allegations "childish and ridiculous."

Beginning shortly after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the US, President George W. Bush made the case for invading Iraq by citing intelligence that Iraqi president Saddam Hussein had ties to Al-Qaeda and was secretly developing nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

Both claims were proved false.

US officials, as well as analysts in Washington and the Middle East, cautioned that there were key differences between Mr Bush's Iraq policy and Mr Trump's approach to Iran.

While Mr Trump's move on Tuesday ratcheted up regional tensions and widened a rift with US allies in Europe, no one is predicting an American invasion of Iran.

Lebanese analyst Faysal Abdul Sater said: "The question is: Are we facing the same scenario that happened in Iraq with regard to the WMD (weapons of mass destruction), and will the region be dragged to war?

In Mr Sater's view, the situation is different, even if the degree of hostility has increased between Gulf countries and Israel on one hand and Iran on the other.

Retired General Michael Hayden, a former director of both the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, called it "remarkable" that Mr Trump made no mention of US intelligence assessments in his speech announcing withdrawal from the Iran deal.

"It is not that they are being leaned on to provide justifications," he said of US intelligence analysts.