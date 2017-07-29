Trump's new lieutenant Scaramucci in foul-mouthed rant on colleagues

WASHINGTON: Open warfare erupted inside US President Donald Trump's inner circle as his new communications director Anthony Scaramucci attacked senior White House colleagues in obscene comments published on Thursday.

Mr Scaramucci blasted White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Mr Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon in an article in The New Yorker based on a telephone conversation he had on Wednesday night with one of the magazine's correspondents.

Amid a stream of vulgar language, the former Wall Street financier, who was named to the communications post last Friday, called Mr Priebus a "xxxxxxx paranoid schizophrenic" and accused Mr Bannon of trying to build his own brand "off the xxxxxxxstrength of the president".

After the article appeared online, Mr Scaramucci tweeted: "I sometimes use colourful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for #realDonaldTrump's agenda."

When asked about the article, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration was focused on healthcare and other items.

"He used some colourful language that I don't anticipate he'll do again," she said.

Any apology "needs to happen personally between them", she said.

Mr Priebus and Mr Bannon had no comment.

Mr Trump himself made no public comment on his aide's outburst. Some of his advisers have questioned Mr Priebus' competence and his position appeared weak.

The drama was the latest sign of disarray within the Trump White House even as it tries to advance healthcare and tax reform legislation.

The scathing remarks by Mr Scaramucci came as he and other Trump loyalists ratcheted up pressure on Mr Priebus, a former Republican National Committee chairman.

Mr Trump's allies saw the drama as a sign that the group of original Trump supporters was growing weary of Mr Priebus.