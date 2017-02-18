Trump's NSA pick says no to the job
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser, retired Vice-Admiral Robert Harward, has turned down the offer.
Mr Harward was offered the job after Mr Trump fired Mr Michael Flynn on Monday for misleading Vice-President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.
Sources said Mr Harward said no in part as he wanted to bring in his own team. That put him at odds with Mr Trump, who had told Mr Flynn's deputy, Ms K T McFarland, that she could stay. - REUTERS