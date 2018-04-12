Trumps, Obamas, UK PM, not invited to royal wedding: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed on May 19.

LONDON US President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are not invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, royal and British government sources said on Tuesday.

Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and younger brother of Prince William, will marry Markle, a US actress best known for her role in the TV series Suits, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding," said a spokesman for Kensington Palace.

"Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

A Kensington Palace source confirmed the Obamas would not be attending and said the wedding guests would be people who have an existing direct relationship with the groom or the bride or with both.

There had been speculation that the Obamas might be invited due to the personal rapport between the former president and Harry, but it would have been diplomatically awkward to invite the Obamas and not the Trumps.

A British government source confirmed Mrs May would not be attending and said there had been no expectation that she would.

The source noted that the wedding venue was smaller than Westminster Abbey, where Prince Harry's older brother William wed Kate Middleton in 2011 with then-Prime Minister David Cameron and other politicians and diplomats in attendance.