Trump's plan to deport those who entered US illegally as kids blocked

Immigrants and supporters demonstrating during a rally to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme in front of the White House last September.

WASHINGTON A US judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from ending an Obama-era programme that protected from deportation migrants who had entered America illegally as children.

The ruling came hours after Mr Trump presided over a high-profile White House meeting with lawmakers from both parties on the fate of so-called Dreamers.

Judge William Alsup in San Francisco issued his 49-page ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, known popularly as Daca.

The government is "hereby ordered and enjoined, pending final judgment herein or other order, to maintain the Daca programme on a nationwide basis on the same terms and conditions as were in effect before the rescission," he wrote.

Judge Alsup said the Department of Justice's view that the programme was illegal was based on a "flawed legal premise".

Unless his order is overturned by a higher court, Daca recipients will now be eligible to submit renewal applications and the government will be required to "post reasonable public notice" that the programme is once again active.

The so-called Dreamers were protected from deportation under the policy enacted in 2012 during Mr Barack Obama's presidency.

In September, Mr Trump said he was scrapping the programme but delayed enforcement to give Congress six months - until March - to craft a lasting solution.

The government was sued on grounds that ending the programme was arbitrary and done without following proper legal procedures.

Judge Alsup wrote that he questioned the administration's argument that Daca had not been implemented legally. He said Daca must be resurrected while the legal challenge to it proceeds.

Earlier, Mr Trump had taken command of the White House meeting to coax Republican and Democratic lawmakers towards a compromise on the fate of Dreamers.

He also signalled that he was open to more comprehensive immigration reform to address millions of other undocumented people living in the shadows, as long as Democrats were willing to countenance greater border security, including a controversial wall along the Mexican border.

"It should be a Bill of love," Mr Trump said,of a measure under negotiation that would protect hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation.