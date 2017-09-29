Trump's son-in-law registered as a woman voter for 8 years

This is not the first time that Mr Jared Kushner (left), husband of Mr Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka (right), has fallen foul of bureaucracy.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner has been registered to vote as a woman for eight years, US media reported.

Voter information records held by New York show the presidential adviser - whose portfolio includes everything from seeking peace in the Middle East to reining in the opioid crisis in the US - was registered as "female".

The screenshot was published by Wired. This is not the first time the young statesman has fallen foul of bureaucracy.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka, also filled out paperwork for his White House security clearance wrongly and had to refile it repeatedly, CBS reported.

Before 2009, Mr Kushner's New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as "unknown", according to The Hill news site.