Trump's son-in-law under FBI probe

WASHINGTON: The activities of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner have come under FBI scrutiny as part of the probe of Russian interference in last year's presidential election, US media reported on Thursday.

Although it is unclear whether Mr Kushner is a focus of the probe, he is under investigation for the "extent and nature" of his interaction with Russian officials, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

NBC News, citing unnamed US officials, also reported that the FBI is looking at Mr Kushner but emphasised that although investigators believe he has "significant information relevant to their inquiry", it does not mean they suspect him of a crime.

The news is sure to rankle Mr Trump, who is in Italy for a Group of Seven summit and is accompanied by top aides including Mr Kushner.

Mr Kushner met with the Russian ambassador to the US and Mr Sergei Gorkov, a banker from a Russian state bank under US sanctions in December, the Post said.

He initially failed to declare the meetings while getting a security clearance to serve in the White House. His lawyer later said it was a mistake.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka, is the only current White House official known to be considered a key figure in the probe, which is targeting other members of Mr Trump's campaign team.

But NBC noted that Mr Kushner was not considered to be in the same category as either former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort or sacked national security advisor Michael Flynn, who are considered "subjects" of the probe.