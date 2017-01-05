Turkey minister says they know gunman's identity

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday.

"The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established," he told Anadolu news agency during a televised interview.

He did not name the attacker or give any further details.

The assailant stormed the popular Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus and sprayed between 120 and 180 bullets at terrified partygoers celebrating the start of 2017 on Sunday.

Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.

The Islamic State group claimed the massacre on Monday. It's the first time it has done so for a mass attack in Turkey.

Since escaping from the club, the gunman has been on the run.

According to Turkish media, the attacker rented a flat in the central city of Konya before moving to Istanbul to carry out the attack.