Turkish school head among terror suspects arrested in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested two Turks, including the head of an international school, suspected of activities threatening national security, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.

The men, school head Turgay Karaman and businessman Ihsan Aslan, were arrested on Tuesday under a section of the penal code related to "terrorist acts", he said in a tweet.

No further details of their alleged activities were available.

The police confirmation came after Karaman was seen on closed-circuit television recordings, circulated on social media, being forced into an unmarked car by five men at a carpark in a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Reuters reported.

A police report was filed on Karaman's disappearance by a friend on Tuesday night.

Aslan was also reported missing by his wife on Tuesday night after she failed to hear from him for more than a day.

Karaman's lawyer, Mr Rosli Dahlan, told Reuters that the disappearances bore similarities to a case in October when two Turks were reported missing and later discovered to have been deported to Turkey.

In a separate development, the authorities nabbed six people linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a month-long operation, police said in a statement yesterday.

Four men and two women were arrested in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Malacca, Johor and Penang. Two of the men are suspected of smuggling in arms from southern Thailand.

One of the women, aged 26, was detained by the Turkish authorities in February while awaiting instructions from Malaysian terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, to enter Syria.

The other woman allegedly promoted ISIS through the application Google Plus.