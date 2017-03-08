TV show's fictional Philippine president upsets Manila

MANILA: Manila yesterday "strongly protested" at an American television drama for showing a fictional Philippine president making a sexual advance on the US Secretary of State.

In the trailer for the latest episode of Madam Secretary, the lead character punches "the Philippines' unconventional new president" in the face and gives him a bloody nose in reaction to his unwanted pass.

"I clobbered a world leader instead of saving a major regional agreement," the secretary of state says.

While the description for the trailer used a fictional name for the Philippine president, the Philippine embassy in Washington said the show mirrored current events.