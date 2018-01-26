Two-headed car banned from Indonesia roads

If you think this car looks odd, well, it is. Designed by Indonesian mechanic Roni Gunawan, 71, it was created by welding together the front halves of two Toyota Vios.

It has two engines and two steering wheels - and both ends can be driven. When he took it for a spin in Bandung, it was impounded for violating road safety rules. He has since been allowed to keep his novelty car after promising not to use it on the road again.

