Two killed in Finland knife attack

HELSINKI: Several people were stabbed in an attack in the south-western Finnish city of Turku yesterday, with police warning people to stay away as they reinforced security.

Police said they arrested one person after a shootout and had launched a manhunt for other possible attackers.

Britain's The Sun reported that a knife-wielding group had rampaged through the city.

It was not known at press time if the attack is terror-related.

At least two people were killed, and police were inspecting departing trains and buses, media reports said.

"The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation," Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Latest reports said eight people were injured. Most of them are women, including one with a stroller who was attacked by a man with a large knife.