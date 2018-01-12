Two men charged over brutal JB petrol station murder

JOHOR BARU: Two men have been charged with the brutal murder of an alleged secret society leader at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi last month.

The accused - Gan Jia Ji, 20, and Yip Kah Hou, 24 - nodded that they understood the charges after they were read out before magistrate Siti Hajar Ali yesterday. No plea was recorded.

Gan is charged with murdering Tan Aik Chai, 45, on Dec 17 last year at around 7.30pm at the petrol station. He is accused of having committed the crime together with five others, who are still at large.

If convicted, he faces the death sentence under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murder, read with Section 34 of the same code. Section 34 states that every person is liable for an act done by all.

Yip, a restaurant helper, was additionally charged with abetment of murder .

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted the case, while lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien represented Yip. Gan was unrepresented. The court set Feb 13 for next mention while waiting for post-mortem results.