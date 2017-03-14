Two Penang eateries shut after rat droppings found

Penang's famous nasi kandar outlet, Line Clear, was ordered to close for two weeks by the Health Department following an inspection.

GEORGE TOWN Penang's famous nasi kandar outlet, Line Clear, has been ordered to close for two weeks after rat droppings were found in the kitchen following an inspection.

The Penang Health Department issued the order yesterday after its officers carried out the inspection with Penang City Council at three eateries in Penang Road.

Apart from Line Clear, Yasmeen restaurant next door was also ordered to temporarily shut down.

No action was taken on the third eatery.

Mr Ong Ah Teong, the council's alternate chairman for public health, said the restaurants had been told to close from 8pm yesterday.

He said a dead rat was found in one of the restaurants. Rat droppings, cockroaches and dirty toilets were found in both outlets.