Two Singaporeans dead in Malaysia bus crash

Two Singaporean women were among 14 people who died on Saturday (Dec 24) when a bus went into a 6-metre deep ravine off the North-South Expressway in Johor.

Sixteen others, including five men and one woman from Singapore, were injured in the accident.

The crash took place at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangar, Pagoh near Muar at around 4am.

Muar police chief Azman Ayob told The Straits Times the two deceased Singaporeans were Ms Au Poi Kiew and Ms Hamimah bt Mamu. No other details were immediately available.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "We are saddened by the tragic bus accident. The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru is in close contact with the Johor authorities. Our Consul-General and MFA officers are at the hospital in Muar to assist affected Singaporeans and their next-of-kin".

The victims were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist hospital in Muar.

Six men and eight women, including one child, were among those killed in the Christmas Eve accident.

The Star newspaper reported that the child was the bus driver's baby daughter. The report said the driver had brought along his daughter and wife on the trip, without the knowledge of the bus firm Goldstar (M) Sdn Bhd. The driver's wife is believed to have survived.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/FIRE & RESCUE DEPARTMENT OF MALAYSIA

Steven Chong, chief supervisor for the southern region of Goldstar said that the driver had only joined the company a month ago.

The bus arrived late at JB Sentral in Johor Baru due to traffic congestion. The departure time of 12.30am was delayed to 1.30am. The coach was en route to Kuala Lumpur's Bandar Tasik Selatan Integrated Bus Terminal.

“There was supposed to be another driver on the bus but I am not sure whether the other driver was on the bus or if he survived the crash,” Chong told New Straits Times.

He added that this was the first accident the company had suffered in 30 years of operating and that the company would provide all the necessary assistance to the victims including bearing the funeral expenses of those who had died.

Among the injured were seven Malaysians, six Singaporeans, two from Myanmar and one person whose nationality had yet to be verified, The Star reported.

Four of the injured have been discharged from hospital.

Source: The Star, New Straits Times