Two Singaporeans die in vehicle collision in New Zealand

A Singaporean man and woman died in a crash in New Zealand on Thursday, after their rented camper van collided with an oncoming car.

The accident happened at the intersection of Breadings Road and State Highway 1, near Rakaia, at 1.12pm, local police told New Zealand news website Stuff.co.nz.

Rakaia is a town about 57km south of Christchurch.

The pair, believed to be between their mid-20s and early 30s, died at the scene.

A third person was taken to the hospital with arm injuries, said Senior Sergeant Pete Stills.

He told New Zealand media: "There is no immediate intersection so the camper van has rounded the bend on Main South Road, and then for some unknown reason crossed the centre line and was entirely on the wrong side of the road when it struck the northbound vehicle."

The State Highway 1 was closed for over five hours, with diversions in place, Stuff.co.nz reported.

By 6.30pm on the same day, the road was fully reopened.

In response to The New Paper's queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said: "MFA is rendering consular assistance to the families of the two Singaporeans involved in the fatal accident.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families during this tragic time."