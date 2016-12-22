Two Singaporeans fined for causing harm to Malacca cop
MALACCA: Two Singaporeans have been fined RM1,500 each (S$480) by a court in Malacca for causing harm to a policeman in the Malaysian state last month, the New Straits Times reported yesterday.
Othman Abdul Rashid, 41, and Muhammad Hairul Hamdan, 38 - were accused of voluntarily causing hurt to Corporal Mohamad Hazim Hassan, 36, on Nov 19.
ACCUSED
They were accused of committing the offence behind the Imperial Heritage Hotel in Taman Melaka Raya.
Both men pleaded guilty at the Magistrate's Court in Malacca yesterday.
Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh has ordered the duo to serve three months in jail if they fail to pay the fine. - NEW STRAITS TIMES