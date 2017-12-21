Two suspects arrested over Johor Baru petrol station murder

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested a man and a woman over the murder of an alleged underworld leader at a Johor Baru petrol station on Sunday.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the two suspects were detained by a special task force team.

"We arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 22 years, on Wednesday around 2.30am to assist with the investigations," he said.

Commissioner Mohd Khalil added there were many fake news stories relating to the incident that had nothing to do with the case and these had caused public anxiety and affected police investigations.

The attack, which happened at 7.30pm, was recorded by a witness and the clip went viral on Facebook.

The footage showed the suspects, in a white BMW, trying to pull the victim into their car.

The victim was stabbed after a struggle, causing him to collapse on the ground. The assailants then ran over the man twice in their car.