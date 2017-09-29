Two teens charged with murder over KL religious school fire

KUALA LUMPUR Two Malaysian teenagers were charged with murder yesterday in connection with a fire that killed 23 children and teachers at an Islamic school this month.

The pair, who cannot be named because they are under 18, were also charged with drug abuse, along with four other suspects. Police arrested seven suspects, all aged 12 to 18, after the blaze - the country's worst for two decades - that gutted the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14.