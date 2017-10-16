Typhoon to hit China early today

BEIJING Typhoon Khanun is likely to hit southern China early today with winds of up to 114kmh, China's meteorological agency said.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall between Zhanjiang, in Guangdong province, and Wenchang, in Hainan province, the official Xinhua News Agency cited the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

The agency has issued an orange alert, the second highest in China's alert system for severe weather.

Parts of Zhejiang, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan provinces will have heavy rain, Xinhua warned.

In Hong Kong, some transport services were disrupted yesterday because of strong wind. Ferries linking Hong Kong to Macau and other islands were suspended while some flights to Taiwan and mainland China were cancelled, transport authorities said.