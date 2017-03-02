Uber chief sorry for arguing with Uber driver over fares

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies chief executive Travis Kalanick said it was time for him to "grow up" and get help after a video showed him getting into an argument with a driver for the ride service, who had complained about pay rates.

The video, obtained by Bloomberg, shows Mr Kalanick, a co-founder of the company, arguing with his Uber driver, Mr Fawzi Kamel, who tells him that rates have been cut and he has lost money.

In the video that was filmed early last month but released on Tuesday, Mr Kamel tells Mr Kalanick, 40, that "you're raising the standards, and you're dropping the prices".

He adds that people do not trust Mr Kalanick any more, and "I'm bankrupt because of you".

Mr Kalanick responds: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s***. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!"

ASHAMED

In his statement released later on Tuesday, Mr Kalanick said he was ashamed for treating the driver disrespectfully, and apologised to the driver and others.

Mr Kalanick said: "It's clear this video is a reflection of me - and the criticism we have received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up.