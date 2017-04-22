Uber extends probe into sexual harassment claims

Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organisation, and a report is expected by the end of next month.

In February, Ms Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber, said in a widely-read blog post that managers and human resources officers at the company had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances and even threatened her with a poor performance review.

MORE TIME

Board director Arianna Huffington on Thursday said the board sub-committee has granted a request for more time to complete the assessment and the investigation is being extended to "ensure that no stone is left unturned".