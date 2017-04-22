Uber extends probe into sexual harassment claims
Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organisation, and a report is expected by the end of next month.
In February, Ms Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber, said in a widely-read blog post that managers and human resources officers at the company had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances and even threatened her with a poor performance review.
MORE TIME
Board director Arianna Huffington on Thursday said the board sub-committee has granted a request for more time to complete the assessment and the investigation is being extended to "ensure that no stone is left unturned".
The memo states that the internal report is anticipated by the end of May. The firm hired former US attorney-general Eric Holder to conduct the review. - REUTERS