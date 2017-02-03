Uber pulling out of Taiwan after nearly $50m in fines

TAIPEI: Global car-hailing firm Uber is putting the brakes on its ride-sharing services in Taiwan after racking up NT$1.1 billion (S$49.9 million) in fines within a month in the wake of a new law prohibiting unlicenced taxi services.

The company saidyesterday it was suspending its operations with effect from Feb 10 with the hope of "restarting dialogue" with the government.

The decision came amid reports that the Directorate General of Highways, an arm of the Taiwan's Transport Ministry, had ordered Uber to cease operations.

Calling the pullout a "tough decision", Uber said it is "an ordinary citizen that is facing unprecedented penalties for providing passengers with a safe ride".

It also said the government is "moving away from embracing innovation and 21st century trends".