Uber's president quits less than seven months after joining firm

Mr Jeff Jones quit because his leadership style did not gel with that of Uber.

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride services company Uber Technologies has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.

He quit less than seven months after joining the San Francisco company, an Uber spokesman said on Sunday.

In a statement to Reuters, Mr Jones said he could not continue in a business with which he was incompatible.

"I joined Uber because of its mission, and the challenge to build global capabilities that would help the company mature and thrive long term," he said. "It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business."

His role was put into question after Uber earlier this month launched a search for a chief operating officer (COO) to help chief executive Travis Kalanick. Mr Jones had been performing some of those COO duties.

Mr Jones joined Uber from Target Corp, where he was chief marketing officer and is credited with modernising the retailer's brand.

"We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best," said the Uber spokesman.

Uber's vice-president for maps and business platform, Mr Brian McClendon, said separately he plans to leave the company at the end of the month to explore politics.

Mr Jones and Mr McClendon are the latest in a string of high-level executives to leave the company.

Last month, engineering executive Amit Singhal was asked to resign due to a sexual harassment allegation at his previous job.