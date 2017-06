Boys in Exeter, England, are donning skirts in a protest against their school's policy of banning shorts even in the hot summer. Britain is experiencing a record heat wave, with the temperature hitting 34.5 deg C at Heathrow on Wednesday. It is the country's highest June temperature in 40 years. About 50 teenage boys at the Isca Academywore girls' uniforms to school this week. The protest started on Tuesday, Devon Live reported.